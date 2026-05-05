Govt Raises School Capitation to KSh 2,340 After Public Outcry

The Kenyan government has announced a significant increase in capitation for public primary school learners, raising the allocation from KSh 1,400 to KSh 2,340 per child starting the next financial year.

The move, confirmed by Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, follows a directive from President William Ruto and comes in response to mounting public pressure over what many described as inadequate education funding.

Speaking during a stakeholder meeting on education in Nakuru County on Tuesday, May 5, Bitok stated: “The president directed that we increase capitation from KSh 1,420 to KSh 2,340 starting next financial year. So from where I sit, we are going to implement that directive to the latter.”

The announcement comes just days after widespread backlash over reports that schools had received as little as KSh 95 per learner. The figures triggered concern among parents and education stakeholders, with critics warning that such allocations would inevitably shift the financial burden back to households.

However, Bitok clarified that the controversial KSh 95.25 was only a portion of the total capitation, specifically set for learning materials such as books and stationery. An additional KSh 93.08, he noted, is allocated for operational costs including maintenance, utilities, staff support, and examinations.

“In summary, the KSh 95.25 per learner is for learning materials, while the KSh 93.08 covers school operations,” Bitok explained, emphasizing that the figures were part of a structured disbursement system aligned with specific budget lines.

Beyond increasing funding, the Ministry of Education has also pledged to reform how capitation is released to schools. For years, delayed disbursements – often arriving mid-term or towards the end of the term have disrupted school operations and planning.

“For a long time, capitation was going in the middle or towards the end of the term. But going forward, capitation will be getting to schools at least three days before schools open. That is our commitment,” Bitok assured.

The policy shift signals a broader effort by the government to stabilize the education sector, which has faced persistent funding challenges. Analysts view the increase as a necessary intervention to improve learning conditions, reduce hidden costs for parents, and restore public confidence in the country’s free basic education framework.

If effectively implemented, the revised capitation model could ease financial pressure on families while enhancing the quality and consistency of education delivery in public primary schools across Kenya.