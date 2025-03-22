Connect with us

News

Govt Releases 1 Million Bags of Fertilizer To Farmers

By

Published

mutahi kagwe

Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced that the government has released over one million bags of subsidized fertilizer.

In a statement on Saturday, CS Kagwe said said all the logistical challenges have been addressed and that farmers will receive bags of fertilizer from Monday 24,2025.

“The Government would like to assure farmers that all the logistical challenges have been addressed and that as from Monday 24th March, 2025 we expect the issuance of over 1 million bags of fertilizer to stabilize and match the high demand.

To fast track delivery, we are now using train wagons which have already departed the Mombasa port and are set to arrive at the Naivasha inland port by Sunday morning. Further to boost our supplies, an additional 1,380 metric tons are routed to the Mombasa port,” he stated.

CS Kagwe assured farmers that the Ministry is working round the clock to ensure they all plant within the recommended time.

According to Kagwe, already 2.6 million bags have been distributed for planting for the long rain season.

“The high demand works in our favor, since it now creates space in our depots and swiftly suppliers have been instructed to resume deliveries and effective by next week stores will be fully replenished,” Kagwe remarked.

Further, he cautioned farmers against criminals selling substandard fertilizer. Kagwe encouraged farmers to only purchase fertilizers from registered distributors and NCPB.

“We would also like to urge our farmers to beware of criminals taking advantage of the high demand of the farm input by illegally selling fake or substandard fertilizer. Farmers are encouraged to only purchase fertilizers from registered distributors and NCPB. The efforts put in place by the Anti-counterfeit authority to crack down such criminals are encouraged and hailed,” he added.

Also Read: 1 Suspect Arrested As DCI Receiver Stolen Government Fertilizer At A Church Hall 

