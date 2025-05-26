Gov’t Releases 200,000 Bags of Maize To Stabilize Flour Prices

The government released 200,000 bags of maize from the Strategic Grain Reserve to stabilize flour prices.

In a statement, Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe said the maize has been disbursed to registered millers to help stabilize flour prices in the country.

“The government has released the first batch of 200,000 bags of maize from the National Strategic Grain Reserve (NSR) to registered millers to help stabilize flour prices and curb a potential shortage,” Kagwe stated.

According to CS Kagwe, the stocks held by the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) will be allocated to Miller Associations and individual millers in 90 Kg bags at a subsidized rate of Ksh—4,250 per bag.

He noted that the first batch will be distributed through select depots in the North and South Rift regions.

“To be considered for allocation, millers will be required to indicate their milling capacity, present a certificate of incorporation, a tax compliance certificate, and a KEBS quality certificate,” Kagwe stated.

The Agriculture CS also noted that NCPB started receiving payments for the maize on Thursday, 22ⁿᵈ May 2025, with sales and collections expected to increase starting Monday, 26ᵗʰ May 2025.

The subsidy is expected to stabilize maize and maize flour prices, cushioning Kenyans from any price spikes.

“To deter stock hoarding, millers allocated the NSR maize are required to make an initial payment for 25% of their total allocation and provide proof of milling and distribution of flour before the full allocation is allowed. They must also submit a maize utilization report before the payment for 75% is accepted,” Kagwe added.

Millers are currently picking the maize from NCPB outlets across the country, mainly Eldoret and Moi’s Bridge.

