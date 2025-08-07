Connect with us

News

Gov’t Releases Ksh4.6B Lifeline to Over 1.1M Vulnerable Kenyans After Payout Delay

By

Published

Ps. Joseph M. Motari
Ps. Joseph M. Motari

Thousands of vulnerable Kenyans are finally receiving their long-awaited Inua Jamii stipends, as the government disbursed Ksh. 4.6 billion to more than 1.15 million beneficiaries for the months of June and July 2025.

The move brings much-needed relief to older persons, persons with severe disabilities, and orphaned or vulnerable children who rely on the cash transfer program for survival.

The disbursement had been significantly delayed due to a comprehensive data cleanup exercise, which uncovered widespread irregularities, including payments to deceased individuals and ineligible recipients.

“We discovered we were sending money to people who are no longer in the system,” said Principal Secretary for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs Joseph Motari. “The June cycle payment had been delayed due to this audit. The State Department apologizes to beneficiaries for any inconvenience caused by the delay.”

Motari confirmed the release of Ksh. 4,607,668,000, with each beneficiary receiving Ksh. 4,000 – Ksh. 2,000 for each month. Payments commenced on August 7, offering a financial lifeline to many who had been left in uncertainty.

The government has also transitioned all Inua Jamii payments from bank accounts to mobile money platforms, including M-Pesa and the eCitizen portal. This change, Motari explained, is aimed at eliminating long queues, enhancing transparency, and ensuring faster, more direct access to funds.

Beneficiaries can now access their stipends via the eCitizen platform or by dialing *222# and withdrawing from mobile money agents.

Motari also called on beneficiaries to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA) to access affordable and quality healthcare, in line with the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

The Inua Jamii program remains a renewed commitment to transparency, digitization, and legal reinforcement  including the recent Disability Act 2025 and Social Protection Act 2025  signals a robust shift towards safeguarding the dignity and rights of the nation’s most vulnerable citizens.

