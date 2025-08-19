Gov’t Releases Sh9.46B HELB Funds to Support Over 300,000 University Students

A wave of relief is cutting across Kenyan universities as the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) announces the disbursement of a staggering Ksh 9.46 billion, directly benefiting 309,178 university students. The financial injection, confirmed by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba, demonstrates the government’s unwavering commitment to making higher education accessible and affordable for all.

The disbursed funds are strategically allocated, with Ksh 5.76 billion allocated for tuition fees, directly easing the burden on students and their families. The remaining Ksh 3.7 billion is designated for student upkeep, providing crucial support for living expenses and allowing learners to focus on their academic pursuits without undue financial stress.

“We are pleased to notify parents, guardians, and university students that the Higher Education Loans Board has, as of today, disbursed a total of Ksh 9.46 billion in financial support to 309,178 university students,” stated CS Ogamba on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. He urged students to promptly check their HELB portals to confirm receipt of the funds and access detailed information regarding their individual loan accounts.

The disbursement comes at a critical time, with many students eagerly awaiting financial assistance. The Ministry of Education has been proactive in ensuring timely support, with HELB having previously announced that loan disbursements for first-year university students would commence on August 15, ahead of university reopenings. The funds are being released in phases to ensure a smooth transition for students entering universities and TVET colleges.

The government’s dedication to education is further evidenced by a recent increase in HELB’s annual funding by Ksh 5 billion, raising the total allocation from Ksh 36 billion to Ksh 41 billion. This boost aims to widen access to loans and bursaries, ensuring that no eligible student is left behind due to financial constraints. Of this increased allocation, Ksh 13 billion has already been released for tuition and upkeep, with an additional Ksh 16.9 billion allocated to the Universities Fund for scholarships.

While this disbursement addresses immediate needs, HELB continues to encourage applications for both first-time and continuing loans for universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes. As of August 18, applications had reached 961,023, with the application window set to close on August 31. First-time students can apply via the official HELB website, www.hef.co.ke, while continuing students can utilize the HELB mobile app or dial *642#.

The government’s commitment extends to comprehensive reforms in higher education, including a new Student-Centred Funding Model (SCFM) designed to promote fairness and eliminate financial barriers. This model assesses financial need based on factors like household income and dependents, ensuring funding levels are tailored to individual circumstances. Only new students joining in 2025 will be funded under this new model, with continuing students remaining under the current funding structure.

Even specific institutions like the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) have received a boost, with the National Treasury releasing Ksh 500 million through HELB to support needy students, demonstrating a broad commitment to student welfare across various educational sectors.

For thousands of students, this HELB disbursement is more than just funding—it is hope, opportunity, and the promise that education in Kenya will remain a right, not a privilege.