Gov’t Revokes Accreditation of Kenya Institute of Management,Closes All Campuses

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) has revoked the accreditation of the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) and ordered the immediate closure of all its campuses across Kenya.

In a statement on Monday, April 20, the authority KIM has been offering and awarding academic and professional programmes without proper accreditation.

The authority noted the institution continued to run unapproved courses and issued academic qualifications in violation of the law.

“It has come to the attention of the Authority that the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) is offering and awarding various academic and professional programmes to members of the public without accreditation.

“KIM was accredited to offer programmes assessed and certified by TVET-CDACC. It has been established that KIM has continued to offer programs that are not approved and Award Academic qualifications in contravention of Section 17(3) of the TVET Act Cap 210A,” read the statement in part.

TVETA also accused KIM of engaging trainers who lack valid licensing, contrary to the provisions of the TVET Act.

The authority noted that although KIM had previously been accredited to offer programmes assessed and certified by TVET-CDACC, it had since operated outside its legal mandate.

The authority warned that any certificates, diplomas, or other qualifications issued by KIM after 2018 will not be recognised for employment, further education, or professional advancement.

“The public is hereby notified that KIM does not have the legal mandate to award qualifications. Consequently, any certificates, diplomas, or other qualifications obtained from the institution beyond 2018 are not recognised for purposes of employment, further education, or professional advancement,” TVETA stated.

Further, TVETA announced that it had formally withdrawn the institution’s accreditation and ordered the immediate shutdown of all campuses.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to exercise caution while engaging with KIM and to verify the accreditation status of any institution before enrolling in any programme of study,” the statement added.