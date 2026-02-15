Gov’t Supplies 1.19 Million Grade 10 Textbooks to Public Schools, 71% Delivered

The Ministry of Education has achieved a major breakthrough in the transition to Senior School, successfully distributing 1,193,070 Grade 10 textbooks to public schools across the country.

This delivery represents 71% of the total books set for the pioneer Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) Grade 10 cohort as of February 13, 2026.

The exercise, managed by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), involves a massive collaborative effort with 21 contracted local publishers, including the Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB), Oxford University Press East Africa, and Longhorn Publishers.

This logistical feat follows a significant financial injection on January 6, 2026, where publishers received Ksh 5.64 billion.

These funds were utilized to settle outstanding debts and facilitate the production of 35 approved textbooks and literary works.

Data released by KICD highlights a steady regional rollout, though some areas are moving faster than others:

Nairobi County: 86.71% (Highest)

Central Kenya: 80.18%

Western & Nyanza: 79.77% and 75.40% respectively

North Eastern: 48.57% (Trailing)

The timely arrival of these materials has sparked a wave of optimism among educators and parents alike. On various educational forums, teachers have noted that the availability of resources allows them to move away from “scrambling for materials” and focus strictly on instruction.

“Having these textbooks readily available means we can focus more on teaching and less on searching for resources,” commented one secondary school teacher.

Parents have shared similar sentiments, with many expressing relief that their children are finally equipped for the new curriculum’s rigors. One parent noted, “My daughter was so happy to get her Grade 10 books; it feels like a weight has been lifted.”

KICD CEO Prof. Charles Ong’ondo, in a joint statement with Kenya Publishers Association Chairperson Kiarie Kamau, confirmed that while 1.19 million books have reached schools, the broader goal is even larger.

Out of 11,867,325 total quantities ordered for all subjects, over 11.1 million have been printed, and 8.3 million are currently in the distribution pipeline.

The Ministry has issued a firm assurance to all stakeholders: the remaining 29% of the consignment will be delivered promptly.

“All Grade 10 course materials are expected to be in public senior schools by the end of February 2026,” the Ministry stated, signaling a definitive end to the resource gaps that have faced the new curriculum’s rollout.