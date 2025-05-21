Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Gov’t Suspends New Saccos in Regulatory Recondition

By

Published

Government Halts New Sacco Registrations
Government Halts New Sacco Registrations

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: The government has suspended the registration of new Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (Saccos) for three months, pending the outcome of a critical legislative review. The moratorium, announced on May 21, 2025, will remain in effect until a five-member Committee of Experts completes its review of the Sacco Societies Act, 2008.

This temporary freeze, implemented through the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA), is part of a broader strategy to tighten oversight and reform the cooperative finance sector. With concerns mounting over compliance, fraud risks, and the rapid proliferation of unregulated Saccos, authorities say the review aims to modernize outdated frameworks and enhance investor protection.

Matatu Sacco

Matatu Sacco

The government’s decision underscores its commitment to financial transparency, safeguarding members’ deposits, and restoring public trust in the cooperative sector. The committee’s findings are expected to inform bold amendments to the law, targeting loopholes that have left millions of Kenyans vulnerable.

Until the review is finalized, no new Sacco registrations will be processed, signaling a decisive shift toward stronger governance in one of Kenya’s most influential financial ecosystems.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021