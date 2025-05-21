Gov’t Suspends New Saccos in Regulatory Recondition

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: The government has suspended the registration of new Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (Saccos) for three months, pending the outcome of a critical legislative review. The moratorium, announced on May 21, 2025, will remain in effect until a five-member Committee of Experts completes its review of the Sacco Societies Act, 2008.

This temporary freeze, implemented through the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA), is part of a broader strategy to tighten oversight and reform the cooperative finance sector. With concerns mounting over compliance, fraud risks, and the rapid proliferation of unregulated Saccos, authorities say the review aims to modernize outdated frameworks and enhance investor protection.

The government’s decision underscores its commitment to financial transparency, safeguarding members’ deposits, and restoring public trust in the cooperative sector. The committee’s findings are expected to inform bold amendments to the law, targeting loopholes that have left millions of Kenyans vulnerable.

Until the review is finalized, no new Sacco registrations will be processed, signaling a decisive shift toward stronger governance in one of Kenya’s most influential financial ecosystems.