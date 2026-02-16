Gov’t Takes Action After Viral Videos of Russian National Targeting Kenyan Women

The Ministry of Gender has launched an investigation into a Russian national accused of secretly recording and exploiting Kenyan women, after videos of the encounters went viral on social media.

In a statement on Monday, Gender Cabinet Secretary Hannah Cheptumo described the act as a grave violation of personal dignity and privacy.

She also termed the incident not only a criminal offence but also an affront to Kenya’s national values, cultural integrity, and the safety of women and girls.

“This matter represents a serious form of technology-facilitated gender-based violence and exploitation. As a Government, we view such violations not merely as criminal acts but as threats to the social fabric of our society, which is founded on respect, human dignity, and the protection of vulnerable persons,” said CS Cheptumo.

The Gender CS noted that the government has since activated a whole-of-government response, with relevant security, investigative and prosecutorial agencies to pursue the case with urgency.

She warned that anyone who was found working alongside the Russian national would face the full force of the law.

“Relevant security, investigative and prosecutorial agencies have been directed to pursue the matter with urgency, including collaboration with international authorities, given the cross-border nature of the case.

“Any individual found culpable will face the full force of Kenyan law under the Penal Code, the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, and all relevant statutes protecting women and children,” CS Cheptumo stated.

Beyond enforcement, she said the Ministry will strengthen policy measures on online safety, protection from digital exploitation, and the safeguarding of women and children in both physical and virtual spaces.

CS Cheptump vowed to also engage stakeholders in culture, tourism, hospitality, and digital platforms to enhance prevention, awareness, and accountability mechanisms.

Further, the Gender CS urged Kenyans to refrain from sharing or circulating harmful content, warning that doing so perpetuates abuse, undermines cultural values of respect, and may attract criminal liability.