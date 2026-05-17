Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Gov’t Upgrades Homa Bay Commissioner’s Residence to State Lodge

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has declared the Homabay County Commissioner’s residence a State Lodge.

CS Murkomen declared the residence as a state lodge in a gazette notice No. 7097, dated May 12, 2026.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares Homa Bay County Commissioner’s residence as a State Lodge as from the date of this publication,” reads the notice.

This comes a year after the facility was constructed in Homa Bay Town ahead of the 2025 Madaraka Day celebrations.

Situated next to St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Homa Bay Town, the State Lodge was built on previously underutilised government land.

The compound has a main building designated for presidential use and several auxiliary structures for staff and security personnel.

The State Lodge is secured by a perimeter wall topped with razor wire and an electric fence.

It can be accessed through multiple gates, with the main entrance linking it to the improved Homa Bay-Kendu Bay Road.

The declaration by CS Murkomen adds Homa Bay to other regions that have State Lodges in Kenya. The other lodges are in Eldoret, Sagana, Kisumu, Kakamega, Kitale, Rumuruti, Bungoma, Kilifi, Cherang’any, and Kisii.

State Lodges are different from State Houses, which are the primary official residences of the President that serve as both administrative centres and living quarters for the head of state.

In April 2025, CS Murkomen gazetted the official residences of the Bungoma and Kwale County Commissioners as fully-fledged State Lodges.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares the Bungoma County Commissioner and Kwale County Commissioner’s official residences as State Lodges,” the notice read.

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

File image of the Milimani law courts File image of the Milimani law courts

News

Court Orders Ex-Homa Bay Official to Refund Ksh10.9 Million

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has secured court orders compelling a former senior health official in Homa Bay County to refund nearly Ksh...

March 17, 2026

News

Wanga Declares Deputy Governor Position Vacant After Magwanga’s Resignation

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has formally accepted the resignation of Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga. In a statement on Friday, February 26, Governor Wanga...

February 27, 2026

Politics

Wanga’s Deputy Endorses Phillip Aroko in Kasipul By-Election

Homa Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga has openly endorsed independent candidate Phillip Aroko in the Kasipul by-election. Magwanga announced support for Aroko on Friday, November...

November 22, 2025
FotoJet FotoJet

News

Shock as University Lecturer is Killed Over Land Dispute

A university lecturer has been hacked to death in Mbita, Homa Bay County, over a land dispute. Professor Tom Odhiambo, who was a don...

September 30, 2025