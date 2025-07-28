Gov’t Warns Kenyans Against Fake Inua Jamii Scam

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has warned Kenyans about a fraudulent scheme circulating on WhatsApp.

In a statement on Monday, the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, PS Joseph Motari, clarified that the scam, operating under the name Inua Jamii Foundation Empowerment, is non-existent and not affiliated with the government.

“This so-called Inua Jamii Foundation Empowerment is a scam. All official communication on Inua Jamii cash transfer programmes comes only from verified channels of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection and the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs,” said Motari.

He urged Kenyans to be vigilant and disregard any unsolicited messages, links, or claims shared via WhatsApp or other platforms that claim to offer support from the so-called foundation.

PS Motari also asked members of the public to rely solely on official government communication for accurate information on social protection programmes.

“Investigations are currently underway in collaboration with law enforcement and cybersecurity agencies,” PS Motari stated.

Further, he encouraged Kenyans to report suspicious messages or fraudulent activity by emailing [email protected], calling the toll-free line 1533, or visiting the nearest police station.

The advisory by the government is part of ongoing efforts to protect vulnerable communities from falling prey to fraudulent schemes that exploit government initiatives.