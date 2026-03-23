Gov’t Warns Motorists As River Nyando Floods Ahero Bridge

The government has issued an urgent public alert warning motorists against using the Ahero Bridge along the Kericho–Awasi–Kisumu road after River Nyando burst its banks, flooding the busy highway.

In a statement on Monday, March 23, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said water levels have continued to rise, submerging sections of the road near Ahero and making the route increasingly dangerous for motorists.

“The Government wishes to notify the public that River Nyando has burst its banks at Ahero Bridge along the Kericho–Awasi–Kisumu road.

“The river has overflowed onto the roadway, with water levels continuing to rise and posing a significant risk to motorists and other road users,” read the advisory.

The government directed all traffic to and from Kisumu to use alternative routes until the situation at Ahero stabilizes.

Motorists have been urged to divert at Timboroa through Lesos, then proceed via Kapsabet and Chavakali before reconnecting to Kisumu.

“Accordingly, in line with an advisory from the Traffic Commandant of the Nyanza Region, all motorists and other road users along this route are advised to use alternative routes,” Mwaura stated.

“Traffic to and from Kisumu is hereby directed to divert at Timboroa through Lesos to Kapsabet–Chavakali–Kisumu until the situation stabilizes.”

Further, Mwaura said the government is closely monitoring the situation and will issue further updates as necessary.

“This advisory is especially critical during the hours of darkness, when it may be difficult to accurately determine the depth and strength of the flowing water,” he concluded.

The advisory comes amid the ongoing heavy rainfall across the country, which has resulted in floods in some counties.

According to the Ministry of Interior, at least 81 people have died, and thousands have been displaced in 21 counties as a result of the floods.