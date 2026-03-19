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Gov’t Warns of Heavy Rainfall Ahead of Idd-ul-Fitr Weekend

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of heavy rainfall in Nairobi

File image of heavy rainfall in Nairobi

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has warned of heavy rainfall across the country during the Idd-ul-Fitr weekend.

In an advisory on Thursday, March 19, the department urged Kenyans to exercise caution as the rains are expected to intensify from Friday through Monday.

The weatherman said heavy rainfall will affect multiple regions, including the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and the central highlands, including Nairobi.

“The rains are expected to intensify between tomorrow, Friday, and Monday, before gradually easing on Tuesday. However, rainfall will still persist in several regions, including the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and the central highlands, including Nairobi,” read the advisory.

The Met Department called on Kenyans to avoid walking or driving through flowing water, remain alert to flash floods, and steer clear of sheltering under trees or near metal structures during storms.

Those living in landslide-prone areas, especially in hilly regions such as the Aberdares and Mt. Kenya slopes, have been urged to stay vigilant.

Counties expected to experience heavy rainfall include Turkana, Samburu, Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, and Kiambu.

Additional counties to be affected include Embu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Nairobi, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Taita Taveta, Kitui, Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, and Garissa.

Parts of Marsabit, Isiolo, Wajir, Mandera, and Tana River are also expected to receive significant rainfall during this period.

The advisory follows recent devastating floods that have claimed at least 73 lives and left seven people missing nationwide.

Thousands of families have been displaced, with tens of thousands more affected after losing homes, property, and livelihoods.

In response, the government has deployed multi-agency teams, including the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, and the Kenya Red Cross, to support rescue operations, assist affected families, and restore essential services.

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