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Gov’t Warns Residents Living Along the Lower Tana River Over Flood Risk

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Residents living along the Lower Tana River, particularly in the Tana Delta, have been urged to remain on high alert as rising water levels heighten the risk of flooding in the coming days.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 29, the Ministry of Interior said heavy rainfall in the upper Tana region, including areas around Mount Kenya, has significantly increased inflows into the Seven Forks dams, leading to a sharp rise in water levels at key reservoirs such as Masinga Dam.

To manage the situation, controlled water releases are currently underway at Kamburu, Gitaru, and Kindaruma dams.

However, officials have warned that continued rainfall or the filling up of Kiambere Dam could result in additional downstream flows, further increasing flood risks.

“Water levels along the Tana River are expected to begin rising steadily from April 29. By May 1, levels may increase further, with some low-lying areas – especially in the lower basin and Tana Delta – likely to experience early flooding,” the Ministry said.

According to the Interior Ministry, the peak risk period is anticipated between May 2 and May 3, when water levels could surge and trigger widespread flooding.

“The highest risk period is expected between May 2 and May 3, when water levels could peak and cause widespread flooding in areas such as Garissa, Hola, and Garsen. Floodwaters may spread across nearby floodplains and delta regions,” the advisory stated.

The Ministry advised residents in affected areas to take precautionary measures, including moving to higher ground, relocating livestock, and securing essential belongings.

They have also been warned against crossing flooded rivers or walking through flowing water, and urged to follow guidance from local authorities and emergency response teams.

This comes after the Kenya Meteorological Department also warned of possible flooding in the Tana River Basin in the coming days.

The weatherman in a statement said moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across the basin over the next seven days.

The department noted that data from the Garissa Gauge Station shows that water levels in the basin are projected to rise significantly, reaching up to 6.4m by May 2, 2026, exceeding the flood warning threshold of 5.0m.

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