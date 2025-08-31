Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Grade 6 Girl Survives Nyamakoroto Arson That Killed Her Family, Pleads for Help After Losing Everything

By

Published

Nyamakoroto arson survivor pleads for help
Nyamakoroto arson survivor pleads for help

In a heartbreaking tale of survival amidst unimaginable tragedy, a Grade 6 student in Nyamakoroto, Nyamira County, has been left as the sole survivor of a devastating arson attack that claimed the lives of her four family members. The fire, which occurred on Saturday, August 23, 2025, reduced her home and all her belongings to ashes, leaving her with nothing but the clothes she was wearing.

“Everything was reduced to ashes,” the young girl, whose identity is being withheld for her protection, told reporters in a tearful plea. “The clothes I am wearing are the only ones I have left.” Her haunting words capture the depth of her pain and the brutal reality of survivors of violent crimes.

Community members rushed to the scene but described the fire as too powerful to contain. Local leaders and residents have since condemned the act, calling on the government to act swiftly in bringing the perpetrators to justice. Authorities also confirmed that an investigation has been launched, but details remain scarce as of this report.

The incident shook the Nyamakoroto community, where grief runs deep as residents mourn the family wiped out by senseless violence. At the same time, they have rallied behind the young survivor, urging both the government and well-wishers to provide her with immediate support.

“This child has lost everything – her parents, her siblings, her home. We cannot let her carry this pain alone,” said a community elder. “The government and Kenyans of goodwill must urgently step in to help her rebuild her life.”

The tragedy highlights broader concerns about insecurity in the region, with calls rising for stronger security measures and better support systems for vulnerable families.

For now, the girl’s future remains uncertain, but her plea for help has touched hearts across Nyamira and beyond. “Please help me. I don’t have anything left,” she whispered, clinging to hope that compassion and solidarity will guide her through this darkest chapter of her young life.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021