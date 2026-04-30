Grammys’ Recording Academy President to Visit Kenya in May

The President of the Recording Academy, which hosts the popular Grammy Awards, Panos Panay, is set to visit Kenya from May 26 to May 29, 2026.

In a statement, the Recording Academy said Panay will hold talks with President William Ruto on opportunities in Kenya’s creative economy.

“The Recording Academy’s President Panos A. Panay will travel to Nairobi, Kenya, on May 26 to May 29, 2026, for an official meeting with His Excellency President William Ruto.

“Panay’s visit is supported by the U.S. Department of State’s Arts Envoy Program, which engages leading American arts professionals to foster international collaboration and advance cultural diplomacy initiatives,” read part of the statement.

Panay and President Ruto will explore specific opportunities in Kenya as part of the Recording Academy’s broader global expansion efforts to support and elevate creative economies.

The visit will also include meetings with senior government leaders focused on talent development, industry infrastructure, and international market access.

“These are key priorities in positioning Kenya as a gateway for amplifying Africa’s presence in the global music ecosystem,” the Recording Academy stated.

Further, Panay will meet with leading artists and music industry leaders to exchange views on expanding opportunities and establishing a stronger footprint for the global music industry in Africa.

The Recording Academy President’s visit also builds on Kenya’s participation in the American Music Mentorship Program (AMMP), a joint initiative between the U.S. government and the Recording Academy launched in 2024.

AMMP aims to foster stronger global connections in the industry by connecting international music professionals with experienced United States-based mentors from the Academy, with a focus on cultivating the behind-the-scenes professionals essential to thriving music markets worldwide.

Notably, this comes a year after President Ruto announced that Kenya had paid Ksh500 million to host the Grammy Awards.