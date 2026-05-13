Green Belt Movement Opposes Proposed Forest Law Amendment

The Green Belt Movement has opposed a proposed amendment to Section 56(2) of the Forest Conservation and Management Act, 2016.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 13, the movement said the amendment seeks to empower the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) to issue easements for public roads and installations, as well as wayleaves for utilities within public forests.

The movement argued that the proposed amendment could open public forests to destruction through infrastructure projects and commercial expansion.

“Kenyans must not be deceived by the language of ‘public utility’ and ‘public installations.’ This amendment is not innocent. It is a dangerous legal pathway being created to open up our public forests to roads, infrastructure, utilities, commercial interests, and eventual destruction through administrative processes disguised as development.

“Our forests are not empty land waiting to be allocated. They are our water towers, our climate shield, our biodiversity, our heritage, and the lifeline of future generations.” read part of the statement.

The organization linked the proposed amendment to what it described as a growing trend of forest encroachment through administrative approvals disguised as development projects.

The Green Belt Movement cited the 2024 controversy surrounding the proposed excision of 51.64 hectares of Karura Forest for the expansion of Kiambu Road, saying the move was only stopped after public protests, court action, and scrutiny over alleged procedural irregularities and inadequate public participation.

“It took public outrage, legal action, and the intervention of the courts to stop the destruction. The court ultimately restricted the allocation and exposed serious procedural irregularities and a lack of public participation.

“Today, Karura remains under pressure from attempts to introduce security installations and barracks inside the forest,” the statement read.

The movement also pointed to ongoing opposition against a proposed 25-kilometre road through the Aberdare Forest and alleged commercial encroachment at Ngong Road Forest, where the group claimed luxury hotel construction and road expansion plans were being facilitated through early permits.

“This is not a coincidence; it is a pattern where first comes a road, then utilities, then ‘temporary access, ‘ then commercial developments. Slowly, public forests disappear piece by piece until nothing remains,” the movement said.

The movement warned that the proposed amendment undermines constitutional protections for public forests, weakens oversight mechanisms, and increases the risk of corruption and irreversible environmental destruction.

The organization called on Kenyans, civil society groups, faith leaders, youth, professionals, and environmental defenders to reject the amendment entirely.

“We therefore call upon all Kenyans, civil society organizations, youth, faith leaders, environmental defenders, professionals, students, and communities across the country to rise up and reject this amendment in its entirety,” the statement added.