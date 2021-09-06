Connect with us

Guinea: Coup Leaders Pledges Unity Governemnt

Guinea coup leaders order former minister not to leave the country after Guinea`s airlines resumed operations

Coup leaders in Guinea have speaken after meeting ousted cabinet from former President Alpha Condes government
KDRTV NEWS: The coup leader in Guinea, Col. Mammady Doumbouya, has spoken after meeting the ousted cabinet from President Alpha Conde`s government.

The leader who has taken over Guinea said that a government of national unity will be formed in a few weeks.

He earlier announced that the al ministers from Alpha Conde`s government have been replacing by military commanders.

The ministers have thus been ordering not to leave the country and that they must hand over their passports.

However, the coup officials have announced that mining companies should continue with their work and that curfew has been lifted in their work areas.

READ ALSO: UN Condemns Coup, Orders Immediate Release Of Guinea President

The leader has also announced that the military will not witch-hunt former ministers but justice will take its course.

Meanwhile, Col. Mammady has announced that airline operations in and outside the country.

“All airlines can resume their activity subject to submitting to the relevant administrative procedure,” coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya said in a statement read out on state-owned Radio Television Guineenne on Monday. The ports have also been reopened although land borders remain closed.

Special forces led by Col. Mammady said they dissolved the Guinea government due to rampant corruption and mismanagement.

So far, youth in Guinea have been seen celebrating the special force for seizing power.

Col. Mammady will present himself as the transitional leader

KDRTV has established that there is no sign of unrest in Conakry, the capital of Guinea where the coup took place.

Meanwhile, the UN, US, AU, and other African leaders have condemned the junta for the coup and detention of President Alpha Conde.

