Gunmen Attack Nairobi Woman After Selfie with DP William Ruto

(KDRTV) – A family in Nairobi is still reeling in shock after robbers attacked them on Thursday night, leaving one of them nursing serious gunshot wounds.

Rodah Ingashani, a political activist, says three armed gunmen attacked her home in Mathare 2, stealing money and electronics. They also shot her 17-year-old son in the aftermath.

The activist said, the hooded men took away Ksh 18000 and stole phones and electronics worth at least Ksh 85,000.

She attributed the robbery to a trip she made to Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen Residence two days earlier.

“I suspect the robbers thought we had a lot of money (after visiting Ruto) as they insisted we give them more,” Ingashani told journalists.



She had earlier shared a selfie picture with the DP on her Facebook page. The pictures attracted a lot of reactions and this, she said could be the reason she was targeted.

“We were eight people from Mlango Kubwa Ward (who visited the DP) and contrary to what many people believe, we were not given any money,” she said.

Ingashani has since pulled down the picture from her Facebook page.

She reported the incident at Pangani Police Station on Friday night. Detectives visited her home and found one spent cartridge. Police say investigations are still ongoing but have not arrested any suspect at the moment.

Meanwhile, her son Kevin Ambutsi is receiving specialized treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.