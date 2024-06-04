Gym trainer cons his clients by faking the death of his mom and rakes in thousands of shillings in Kisumu City

KDRTV News Kisumu -A famous and Professional gym Trainer has shocked the City of Kisumu by collecting thousands of shillings for the funeral of his mother after he duped his boss and clients that his mom was hacked to death by thugs in the wee hours of the night.

The Gym which goes by the name of Lifestyle Kisumu, and located at Nyalenda at the outskirts of Kisumu city with clientele from mid-level to senior level corporate professionals some coming from as far Kakamega town to do their work outs at the facility.

The Gym boosts of modern state of art equipment and continues to attract many clients because of its professional services and is an envy of the gyms in the lakeside city.

The Gym trainer a Mr. Sir Jeff who is loved by his clients and who used to have a gym training session in one the main national television station in the County made a clarion call and requested for time off so that he could go and burry his mother.

His boss accepted his time off request and went an extra mile to send him money to buy a bull to be slaughtered during the funeral service.

The gym clients formed a WhatsApp group specifically to fund raise for their trainer and raised well over Kshs. 130,000, other clients decided to send him directly but our correspondent in Kisumu is yet to know the exact extra amount he received from them.

The clients did the fund raising and then some of them went further and planned to attend the funeral in the remote village in Kisii County, Gucha Sub-County. A former friend of him who requested anonymity claimed that Sir Jeff does not even hail from Kisii county but from Taita Taveta County in the coastal region of Kenya.

The day of the funeral two Nissan Matatus were fully booked for the day and other professionals opted to drive their fuel guzlers to Kisii from Kisumu a distance which is usually 3 hours to Gucha Sub County.

The team led by the Gym owner left very early in the morning last Friday and on their way they called Sir Jeff who switched off his phone when they told him that they were on their way to pay their last respect to his dear mom.

When the entourage of at least 8 SUV cars and the two Nissans arrived at the Gucha Sub county headquarters at Ogembo they tried in vain to reach sir Jeff by phone but luckily enough one of the workers of the gym volunteered to take them to the home of Sir Jeff because he had explained to him where his home is located.

Villagers were shocked and astounded to see 10 vehicles snake into their village some with Wreaths of flowers, drinks and foodstuffs but there was no funeral in their village . The guests got a rude shock of the century when they arrived at the “home” of Sir Jeff and were turned away after some women in the crew started to wail as the tradition of the Luo dictates when you arrive at funeral.

Sir Jeff got wind of the visitors and came to meet them but redirected them to a different village claiming that it was not his real mother who died but an Auntie.

The guests then accompanied him to the other village but to their dismay the cause of death to the person who was being buried was not what Sir Jeff told had told them and no one in that home recognized him as a family member he was a total stranger but were ushered in thinking that the guests might be friends to the late or one their kinsmen who works in one of the major cities in the country basing on the caliber of the V8 vehicles and the entourage.

The Kisumu guests attended the proceedings of the ceremony and later on decided to leave before the funeral program ended because nothing was making sense to them as they visually looked dejected and out of place.

They embarked on their journey back to Kisumu very dejected and cursing Sir Jeff to have cheated them and treated them to such an embarrassing drama.

The owner of Lifestyle Gym promised to deal with this randy employee and went ahead to sack him but to the amusement of the gym clients Sir Jeff came to work the following day claiming that he didn’t force anyone to send him money and told off his boss that he has no legal basis to sack him because he has not breached any contract on his work ethics and if anyone felt that he should receive a refund he was very ready to refund him or her the money they sent him.

The gym owner is still contemplating the next cause of action because this daring scene has really tainted his business name and his clients might accuse him of harboring conmen in his facility.