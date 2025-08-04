Harambee Stars Players Receive Ksh42 Million After Win Over DRC in CHAN

The government has disbursed Ksh42 million to the Harambee Stars team following their win against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, August 3.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said the money will be distributed among 27 players and 15 members of the team’s technical bench.

“President William Ruto has fulfilled his commitment to pay Ksh1 million each to all 27 Harambee Stars players and 15 members of the technical bench, a total of Ksh42 million, following the national team’s 1-0 win over the DRC on Sunday.

“The Sports ministry disbursed the funds, and a similar reward awaits the team after Thursday’s game against Angola,” he said.

Mohammed reiterated that similar rewards awaited Harambee Stars players and the technical team if they recorded another victory in their second group game against Angola on Thursday, August 7.

The disbursement follows President Ruto’s visit to the Harambee Stars dressing room after the match against DR Congo to congratulate them and assure them that they will receive their winning bonuses the following day.

He also instructed FKF President Hussein Mohammed to follow up with his office on Monday morning over the disbursement of the funds.

On Saturday, President Ruto promised the team that each player would receive Ksh1 million for every match won and Ksh500,000 for a draw.

The Head of State noted that if the team progresses to the quarter-finals, they will earn a collective Ksh60 million.

Reaching the semi-finals will bring in Ksh70 million, and if the Harambee Stars win the championship, the team will be awarded a staggering Ksh600 million.

The Harambee Stars team on Sunday recorded a 1-0 win over the DRC at the Kasarani Stadium courtesy of a solitary goal by Gor Mahia playmaker Austine Odhiambo.