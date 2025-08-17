Harambee Stars top Group A after 1-0 win over Zambia

The Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, was a cauldron of jubilation on Sunday, August 17, 2025, as Kenya’s Harambee Stars cemented their dominance in Group A of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024.

A hard-fought 1-0 victory over Zambia, courtesy of Ryan Ogam’s decisive 75th-minute strike, saw Kenya finish unbeaten at the summit of the “Group of Death,” setting up a highly anticipated quarter-final clash against Madagascar on home soil.

The atmosphere was electric, with a 27,000-strong crowd roaring their support for the Harambee Stars. Coach Benni McCarthy’s side, already assured of a quarter-final berth, entered the match determined to show their credentials as serious title contenders. “When everybody said Group of Death, we would probably have had zero points after four games, but we found ourselves sitting on top of the mountain, and now we really want to enjoy that view on top of that mountain,” McCarthy stated before kick-off, a sentiment echoed after the victory.

The match was a testament to Kenya’s tactical maturity and resilience. Despite dominating possession and creating numerous openings, they were repeatedly thwarted by an outstanding performance from Zambian goalkeeper Charles Kalumba. The deadlock was finally broken when substitute Boniface Muchiri delivered a clever ball into the area, which Ogam controlled expertly before slotting past Kalumba, sending the home crowd into raptures.

Kenya’s impressive group stage campaign saw them secure three wins and a draw, accumulating 10 points and conceding just one goal. This remarkable run included earlier victories against continental heavyweights Morocco and DR Congo, establishing them as the tournament’s surprise package. Meanwhile, Morocco secured second place in Group A after beating DR Congo 3-1 in a simultaneous fixture at Nyayo Stadium, leaving DR Congo in third.

For Zambia, the tournament ended in disappointment, bowing out without a single point after four straight defeats. Despite the poor results, coach Avram Grant maintained a positive outlook, emphasizing the tournament’s importance for evaluating new talent. “Our aim is to win,” Grant said. “Yes, this is our last game, unfortunately. But this tournament was very important for me and for all the staff. It’s a new team, and we wanted to see who is available for the national team”.

The Harambee Stars’ success has not only sparked national pride but also brought tangible rewards. President William Ruto had promised a hefty Ksh2.5 million perk for the win against Zambia, bringing the total earnings for each player in the group stage to Ksh5 million. Further incentives, including Affordable Housing units and an additional Ksh1 million, await if they reach the semi-finals.

With the quarter-final against Madagascar scheduled to be held in Nairobi, Kenya will benefit from both momentum and the fervent support of their home crowd. The Harambee Stars are poised to continue their dream run in CHAN 2024, with the nation eagerly anticipating their next step towards potential glory.