Harambee Stars Withdraw From CECAFA Tournament

Harambee Stars has withdrawn from the ongoing CECAFA Four Nations Tournament in Tanzania.

In a statement on Monday, July 21, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) said the decision was arrived at following consultations within the technical team led by head coach Benni McCarthy.

According to the FKF, the decision to withdraw from the tournament was due to unfavorable conditions that would not support the team’s objectives and performance goals.

“The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) wishes to inform the public that the Harambee Stars have withdrawn from the CECAFA Four Nations Tournament in Tanzania,” FKF’s statement read.

“The decision has been made following recommendations and advice from the team’s technical bench, led by head coach Benni McCarthy, after a thorough assessment of the prevailing conditions, which were deemed unsuitable for the team’s participation and overall preparation.”

The federation said the Harambee Stars team will return to Kenya to prepare for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 competition.

“The team will return to Kenya and resume preparations for the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, with full focus now shifting to ensuring optimal readiness for the assignment ahead,” the statement added.

The Harambee Stars team had travelled to Tanzania on Saturday, July 19, for the CECAFA competition.

The tournament brings together national teams from East and West Africa and is intended to be a warm-up event ahead of the upcoming 2024 CHAN.

On July 16, 2025, President William Ruto confirmed his full support behind the national football team, Harambee Stars, ahead of the upcoming CHAN set for August.

