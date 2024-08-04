Hassan Joho Declares He His Worth Ksh2.3 Billion, Lists His Assets

Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary nominee Hassan Joho has revealed that he is worth Ksh2.3 billion.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on Sunday, Joho disclosed that his wealth consisted of his homes, shareholdings in family businesses, valuables, and cash in the bank.

“I am worth Ksh2,361,332,249, largely made up of developed and undeveloped properties, which include my homes in Mombasa, Vipingo, Nairobi, and Malindi, shareholdings in some property holdings and family businesses, valuables, which are basically watches, and cash at the bank,” Joho stated.

The former Mombasa Governor further maintained that the riches belong to him rather than his entire family.

Joho also noted that his family had never done business with the government, and reiterated that they would not do so if he was approved for the post.

“We are in logistics and diversified a bit in real estate and trading. We are in the logistics business in Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Dubai, and Kenya. My family has never worked with the government. We don’t do business with the government and I assure you we will not do business with the government,” Joho added.

The former Governor also promised that should he ascend to the position, he would not display his wealth flamboyantly.

“I have been wearing watches even before I became MP, long before but I know how to balance. I don’t have to wear it to show off. What value will it give to anybody? I enjoy wearing them. I don’t need to show off what you have you have and what you don’t you don’t. You should be cautious of others,” he remarked.

Joho previously served as Kisauni MP for five years and Governor for 10 years.

He is so far the richest nominee in the new broad-based cabinet far ahead of other nominees. However, if approved he will be the second richest CS after Musalia Mudavadi who is worth over Ksh 4 billion.

