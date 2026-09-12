Headteacher Arrested Over Fatal Shooting of Teacher in Kerio Valley

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Marakwet East have arrested the headteacher of Koitilial Primary School in connection with the fatal shooting of a teacher.

In a statement, the DCI said the arrest follows months of investigations into Amos Kibet’s death at Mon Location in Kerio Valley Sub-County.

The case was initially reported at Mogil Police Station and has since been subjected to detailed investigations.

Following the investigations and recommendations by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), detectives arrested Peter Suter Kipkeu, the headteacher of Koitilial Primary School.

“For months, the fatal shooting of Amos Kibet at Mon Location in Kerio Valley Sub-County has remained the subject of painstaking investigations as detectives worked to piece together the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Now, following investigations and subsequent recommendations by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), detectives from DCI Marakwet East have arrested Peter Suter Kipkeu, the headteacher of Koitilial Primary School in Kerio Valley Sub-County, in connection with the murder,” DCI said.

The DCI added that detectives are still pursuing leads and every thread connected to the case to establish the full circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

“As the wheels of justice begin to turn, detectives continue to pursue every thread connected to the case, determined to establish the full circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting and ensure that all those found culpable are brought to justice,” DCI added.

This comes a day after detectives secured custodial orders against a 30-year-old woman suspected of murdering her husband.

In a statement on Friday, DCI said the suspect, Jannet Moraa, was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate at the Nyamira Law Courts in connection with the death of her husband, Edwin Mosota.

“Detectives in Nyamira County have secured custodial orders against a 30-year-old woman suspected of murdering her husband.

“The suspect, Jannet Moraa, was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate at the Nyamira Law Courts in connection with the death of her husband, Edwin Mosota,” DCI said.

Following an application by the investigating team, the court granted detectives 10 days to hold Moraa as investigations into the circumstances surrounding Mosota’s death continue.

The suspect was subsequently remanded at Ekerenyo Police Station, where she will remain in custody as detectives piece together the events that led to her husband’s death.