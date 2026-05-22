Health CS Duale Confirms Kenya Is Ebola-Free After Three Suspects Test Negative

Kenya has been declared free of the Ebola virus disease, but the government is leaving nothing to chance. Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale announced on Friday that three individuals suspected of carrying the virus have tested negative — yet he simultaneously placed 22 counties on high-risk alert as a deadly regional outbreak continues to escalate across the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

In a firm national address, Duale confirmed that the three individuals, all with recent travel history from the DRC, were promptly isolated upon arrival in Kenya and subjected to testing. All results came back clear. Four additional contacts who had accompanied them to hospital were also assessed and cleared.

“Kenya has not reported any confirmed cases of Ebola disease,” Duale stated. “Three individuals with recent travel history from the DRC presented themselves with unrelated illnesses, were isolated, tested, and the results came back negative.” The announcement came amid a wave of misinformation that rattled Kenyans across social media. A fake letter, purportedly from the Uasin Gishu County Government, falsely claimed that an Ebola case had been recorded in the region. Duale did not mince his words, warning the public to stop spreading unverified reports.

“The public is advised to rely only on official information issued by the Ministry of Health, KNPHI, WHO, and Africa CDC,” he said.

Despite the reassuring test results, the government is intensifying its preparedness. Counties classified as high-risk include Nairobi, Busia, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Mombasa, Kericho, and Turkana — areas identified for their border proximity, high mobility, and trade links with affected regions. Emergency operations centres have been activated, and Duale’s ministry is working closely with the World Health Organization and county governments to prevent cross-border transmission.

The threat is real. The WHO has raised the risk of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola — for which there is no approved vaccine — to “very high” at the national level in the DRC. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed 82 cases in Congo with seven confirmed deaths and nearly 750 suspected cases. Uganda has recorded two confirmed cases in travelers from the DRC, one of them fatal.

“The potential of this virus spreading rapidly is high, very high, and that changed the whole dynamic,” said Abdirahman Mahamud, WHO Director of Health Emergency Alert & Response Operations.

For Kenyans, the message from health officials is clear: stay calm, stay informed, and stay vigilant. Anyone experiencing sudden fever, severe headache, muscle pain, or weakness should report immediately to the nearest health facility and avoid contact with others.

Kenya is watching — and standing guard.