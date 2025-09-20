Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health

Health CS Duale Lists 36 Key Medical Services Missing in Kenya

By

Published

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has officially gazetted a list of 36 specialized medical services currently unavailable within the country. The announcement, made via a Gazette Notice dated September 19, 2025, outlines procedures ranging from complex joint replacements to advanced cancer therapies and intricate pediatric surgeries, compelling Kenyan patients to seek treatment abroad under the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) framework.

“The government has released a list of 36 specialised medical services that are unavailable in Kenya,” stated CS Duale, emphasizing that these services are now eligible for overseas treatment under the Benefits Package and Tariffs Advisory Panel. The Ministry of Health attributes these significant gaps to a confluence of factors, including inadequate infrastructure, a severe shortage of specialized medical professionals, and the absence of necessary legal and regulatory frameworks for complex procedures.

A significant portion of the unavailable services involves highly specialized joint and limb replacement procedures. Kenya currently lacks dedicated joint replacement centers, advanced implants, and the requisite training for such surgeries. Specific examples include wrist, metacarpal, and ankle joint arthroplasty, as well as proximal and distal femoral replacements. The absence of a national bone bank also renders the use of allografts impossible.

Furthermore, complex pediatric transplant procedures, such as liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplants for children, are not offered locally. This is largely due to underdeveloped pediatric nephrology services and the absence of dedicated transplant units. Intrauterine and fetal interventions, including intrauterine blood transfusions and fetoscopy, are also absent, with the Ministry citing a lack of fetal therapy centers, interventional radiology capacity in maternal-fetal settings, and highly trained specialists.

Advanced cancer diagnostics and treatment options are another critical area of concern. Therapies like Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (Lutetium-177), DOTA-TATE scans, and Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR T-cell) therapy are unavailable due to the absence of licensed radiopharmaceutical handling units, specialist nuclear medicine infrastructure, and regulatory pathways for advanced immunotherapies.

CS Duale clarified that while the initiative aims to ensure Kenyans access necessary procedures, there are financial limitations. “The maximum limit payable for overseas treatment is capped at Ksh500,000, ensuring value for money and quality care,” he stated, though this figure could be adjusted based on contracts with healthcare providers abroad. To be eligible for overseas medical covers, Kenyans must have their Social Health Insurance contributions up to date. The Claims Management Office will review all referrals to ensure medical necessity and compliance with financial limits, ensuring that only medically necessary and non-experimental treatments are covered.

The move, undertaken in consultation with the Social Health Authority (SHA) and the Benefits Package and Tariffs Advisory Panel (BPTAP), shows the government’s commitment to addressing critical healthcare needs, even if it means looking beyond national borders.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021