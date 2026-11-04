Health Ministry Issues Urgent Warning Over Viral Intravaginal Cetirizine Trend

The Ministry of Health has warned Kenyans against misusing cetirizine after viral social media claims promoting the allergy medication for sexual enhancement raised concerns over dangerous experimentation and inappropriate use of pharmaceutical products.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services Ouma Oluga issued the warning on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, during a High-Level Health Products and Technologies Stakeholder Meeting in Nairobi, expressing concern that online discussions were encouraging members of the public to use medicines for purposes other than their approved medical applications.

“I saw people discussing this medicine in a manner that is like a joke, but this also influences some sections of the public to misuse products and medicine,” Oluga said.

The controversy emerged after posts circulating on X claimed that cetirizine could suppress sexual desire or reduce natural vaginal lubrication, creating a temporary sensation of tightness. Some users reportedly promoted inserting the oral tablets directly into the vaginal canal, despite the medication not being designed or approved for such use.

The trend has reportedly triggered increased demand in local markets, with reports of panic buying, pharmacy shortages in Nairobi and prices rising to as much as three times their normal levels.

In response, Oluga said the government was considering introducing a system to trace people purchasing the medication as part of efforts to monitor its distribution and prevent misuse.

“What we can assure Kenyans is that we can develop a system that can trace everyone, for instance, who has gone to buy cetirizine,” he said.

The PS also called for a comprehensive medicine traceability framework to identify manufacturers, distributors, sellers and patients receiving pharmaceutical products.

“From a medicine control perspective, it is very important that we trace who manufactured this cetirizine and who sold it, to which patient?” Oluga noted.

He said such information could help community health promoters reach out to individuals who purchase the medicine and educate them on its proper use. Authorities could also consider directly observed therapy where necessary to ensure patients use medicines appropriately.

Cetirizine is an oral antihistamine commonly used to relieve allergy symptoms such as sneezing, runny noses, itchy eyes and hives. It works by blocking H1 histamine receptors and is formulated for absorption through the digestive system, not vaginal application.

Canadian gynaecologist Dr Jen Gunter has previously warned that inserting oral antihistamines into the vaginal canal could cause tissue damage and painful friction.

“Inserting an oral antihistamine directly into the vaginal canal carries severe risks, starting with severe friction, tissue trauma, and micro-tears. Drying out the natural mucosal membrane deprives the vagina of essential lubrication, creating extreme friction during intercourse that leads to dyspareunia, epithelial tearing, and vaginal abrasions,” Dr Gunter warned.

She further cautioned that resulting tears could compromise the vaginal wall’s protective barrier, increasing vulnerability to sexually transmitted infections, including HIV and human papillomavirus (HPV).

The Ministry’s warning highlights growing concerns over the influence of unverified social media claims on medicine use and public health decisions.