HEAVY DOWNPOUR TO BE EXPECTED IN THE COMING WEEK

In the coming one week as from 23rd January, the Kenya Meteorological Department issued out a warning that in different parts of the country, heavy rains are expected to fall.

The weatherman stated that a rainfall of more than 20 mm will be experienced in parts of Southwest, Central and Nairobi in 24 hrs from January 24th. The downpour is expected to spread to Western, Southeast, Central which includes Nairobi area, Western and Northeastern regions.

A rainfall of more than 40 mm is expected to pour in areas of Western and Central Rift valley regions in 24 hrs on January 28th and 29th.

The rainfall intensity as of Tuesday January 28th will decrease over the Southeastern, North eastern and Coastal region.

There is an expectation of reduction in rainfall as of January 30th over many parts of the country according to Kenya Meteorological Department.

The affected counties have been narrowed down to be Laikipia, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Nyeri, Nairobi, Kitui, Tharaka Nithi, Kirinyaga, Meru, Embu, Murang’a, Nyamira, Machakos,Kisii, Makueni, Busia, Taita Taveta, West Pokot, Kericho, Baringo, Samburu, Bomet, Nakuru, Narok, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia,Migori, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Homa Bay, Bungoma,Vihiga, parts of Kajiado,Kisumu, Siaya, Busia, Kakamega, Mombasa, Isiolo, Nakuru,Marsabit, Wajir, Mandera,Kwale, Kilifi, parts of Tana River and Lamu.

The weatherman said, ”Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the look out for potential flash floods. They are advised to avoid driving through or walking in, moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes.”