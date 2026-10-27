HELB Borrowers Could Get Relief as MPs Consider 15% Deduction Cap

University graduates repaying Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) loans could see more money left in their salaries if Parliament adopts a proposal to reduce the maximum monthly deductions from 25 per cent to 15 per cent.

The proposal was presented to the National Assembly Committee on Education on Tuesday, October 27, during hearings on several education bills, including the Tertiary Education, Placement and Funding Bill, 2026.

Education lobby group Mizizi Elimu Africa is among the stakeholders pushing for the lower repayment ceiling, arguing that the current rate places a heavier financial burden on graduates and that reducing deductions could encourage more borrowers to repay their loans.

Under Clause 49(4) of the proposed legislation, the Tertiary Education Funding Authority (TEFA), which is set to replace HELB, would be allowed to deduct up to 25 per cent of a borrower’s earnings when recovering an education loan.

The provision states: “In making deductions for loan repayment, the Authority shall deduct not more than twenty-five per cent of the loanee’s emoluments,”

However, education stakeholders have called for the maximum deduction to be lowered to 15 per cent of basic salary, saying the adjustment would leave graduates with more disposable income after taxes and other financial obligations.

Currently, employers deduct the required loan instalments from borrowers’ salaries and remit the money to HELB through the check-off system.

The proposed change is among several recommendations submitted to the committee as lawmakers review seven education-related bills before reporting back to the full House. The committee is expected to consider the submissions alongside views collected through county public participation forums.

Other stakeholders have proposed wider changes to education financing, including abolishing bursaries in favour of fully free education and introducing grants to complement student loans.

The Elimu Bora Working Group has proposed allocating 2.5 per cent of taxes collected by the Kenya Revenue Authority to an education fund to strengthen financing and support the introduction of grants.

Meanwhile, the Elimu Yetu Coalition called for qualifications held by refugee teachers to be recognised, arguing that they should be included in Kenya’s education system.

World Vision Kenya proposed free, nutritious meals for learners in private schools, saying parents should not be charged a separate meal levy. The Kenya Catholic Secretariat, meanwhile, called for schools to retain appropriate disciplinary powers, including suspension and expulsion, while maintaining the ban on corporal punishment.

The proposed reduction in loan deductions has not yet been adopted as law. The committee will consider the views presented during the hearings before preparing its report for the National Assembly.