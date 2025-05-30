HELB in Limbo! Budget Cuts Threaten Future of Kenyan University Students

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Millions of Kenyan learners could face a bleak academic future after the government revealed massive budget cuts to critical education support programs, including the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and school feeding initiatives. The cause? A staggering KSh 218 billion funding gap that has left the Treasury scrambling to salvage the 2025/2026 financial year.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Budget and Appropriations Committee, Treasury Principal Secretary Dr. Chris Kiptoo disclosed that despite the proposed KSh 4.2 trillion national budget, only KSh 3.3 trillion is expected in revenue, leaving an overall deficit of KSh 877 billion.

The education sector is among the hardest hit, with higher education alone facing a shortfall of KSh 79.7 billion. A worrying KSh 34 billion of this deficit affects scholarships and HELB funding for university students, while another KSh 45.7 billion in unpaid bills has crippled private university student funding.

For basic education, the crisis is just as dire. The State Department for Basic Education is grappling with a KSh 39.5 billion hole in its budget. The Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) program faces a KSh 21.9 billion shortfall, while the junior school program is short by KSh 4 billion – a threat to over 3 million learners nationwide.

“These expenditures could not be accommodated in the current fiscal framework and will only be reconsidered if the financial situation improves,” PS Kiptoo told the committee chaired by Alego Usonga MP, Sam Atandi.

In an attempt to plug the hole, the Treasury plans to raise KSh 149 billion through privatization – with state corporations such as the Kenya Pipeline Company, Kenya Ports Authority, New KCC, and KICC up for sale. This move aligns with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recommendations for Kenya’s economic reform.

The deepening education funding crisis shows that, the government’s tough balancing act between fiscal consolidation and social service delivery. As borrowing increases and austerity tightens, the future of Kenya’s youth is left hanging in the balance.