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HELB Opens First-Ever Loan Application Window for KMTC Students

Vincent Olando

Published

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has opened its loan application window for Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) students pursuing certificate and diploma courses, giving thousands of trainees a long-awaited path to structured government financing.

The application period opened on August 21 and runs until September 30, 2026. Announcing the development on Tuesday, KMTC urged eligible students to apply early rather than wait until the deadline approaches.

“When you ask us, we listen. You asked us for a HELB loan. Now, we have some good news for you. The HELB 2026/2027 KMTC Loan Application is now open for students pursuing Certificate and Diploma courses. Application window: 21 August – 30 September 2026,” KMTC said.

To apply, students must visit the HELB portal at www.hef.co.ke and register using a personal mobile number linked to their National ID. After creating an account, they activate it through a link sent to their email before logging in to complete their profile with personal, education and parental details, uploading all required documents along the way.
Applicants then head to the Loan Application tab, select the KMTC Student Financing Scheme, review the consent form, accept the terms, and provide their guarantor’s details before submitting. The process is entirely paperless, and a PDF copy of the completed application is emailed to the applicant. Once submitted, students receive a confirmation application number via SMS or email and can track their application status through the portal.

The move follows an earlier commitment by President William Ruto to bring KMTC students into the higher education financing fold, ending years in which the trainees relied largely on a revolving fund while university students accessed loans and scholarships through HELB. Officials say folding KMTC learners into the Higher Education Financing programme should place them on similar footing with their university counterparts and ease the financial strain many have faced due to limited access to structured funding.

Applicants must hold an official KMTC admission letter before applying and will need to provide their National ID, KCSE and KCPE index numbers, parents’ or guardians’ details, guarantor information, and bank or M-PESA details as part of the process.

With the application window now open for just over five weeks, KMTC has reiterated its call for students to beat the rush and submit their paperwork in good time to avoid last-minute hitches before the September 30 cutoff.

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