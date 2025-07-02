HELB Opens Portal For Loans and Scholarships Applications

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has officially opened the loan and scholarship application portal for the 2025/26 academic year.

In a statement issued on July 2, 2025, HELB said the portal is now open for both first-time and continuing students.

Students pursuing undergraduate and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses in various institutions are eligible to apply for the loans and scholarships.

First-time applicants are required to submit their applications online by visiting the official website at www.hef.co.ke.

On the other hand, continuing students can access the services through the USSD code *642# or by using the HELB Mobile App.

“The 2025-2026 First Time and Subsequent Applications for Undergraduate & TVET Loans & Scholarships are now open.

“Apply via www.hef.co.ke for first-time applicants or dial *642# or HELB-App for continuing students,” the statement read.

HELB urged eligible students to apply early to avoid last-minute inconveniences and ensure seamless processing ahead of the September intake.

The deadline for the loans and scholarship applications is August 31, 2025.

The financial aid is designed to help students pay their tuition fees, preventing them from being locked out of school.

This year’s loan application season has been launched under the Student-Centred Funding Model (SCFM), which is anchored on the principle of “Leaving No Student Behind.”

This comes after Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba released the 2025 Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) placement results.

