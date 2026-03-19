Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

HELB Opens Special Training Loans for Civil Servants

Vincent Olando

Published

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has opened applications for the Civil Servants Training Revolving Fund, a new initiative aimed at supporting public servants to advance their education and enhance service delivery across government institutions.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, March 18, HELB confirmed that the fund targets employees in the public sector, including those serving under national and county governments, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), and the National Police Service.

“This fund is set aside… for civil servants in the National Government, County Governments, National Police Service and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to pursue Certificate, Diploma, Higher National Diploma, Masters, PhD and Professional courses,” HELB stated.

The programme, implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Service, is designed to strengthen skills and competencies within the civil service by making higher education more accessible and affordable.

Eligible applicants must be currently employed in the public service and possess an admission letter from a recognised local institution. In addition, they are required to submit a recommendation letter from their employer confirming the relevance of the course to their professional duties.

Applicants must also provide key documentation, including a copy of their national identity card, KRA PIN certificate, recent passport-sized photograph, and certified payslips for the latest three months. HELB specifies that applicants’ net pay must exceed one-third of their basic salary.

Further requirements include identification documents from two guarantors who must also be employed within the civil service, reinforcing accountability within the loan framework.

The fund offers favourable financial terms aimed at encouraging uptake. “No processing fees; loan amount is up to Ksh500,000 per year; repayment period is up to 72 months; and interest charged is 4% per year on reducing balance,” HELB explained.

Beneficiaries will also enjoy flexible repayment options, including a check-off system where loan repayments are deducted directly from salaries, with the option to repay earlier depending on individual financial capacity.

Interested candidates have been urged to submit their applications through the HELB online portal. Applicants are also advised to correctly indicate their level of study and clarify that they are not placed through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) when filling in their education background.

The launch of the revolving fund marks a significant step in strengthening human capital within Kenya’s public sector, positioning civil servants to better meet evolving service delivery demands.

In this article:, , , , ,

You May Also Like

News

TSC Summons School Heads for Nationwide Virtual Meeting with Head of Public Service

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has directed all principals, head teachers, deputies and board members of public schools across Kenya to attend mandatory virtual...

March 8, 2026

News

TSC Seeks Ksh.422.95 Billion Budget to Tackle Teacher Shortage and Drive Education Reforms

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has proposed a record Ksh.422.95 billion budget for the 2026/2027 financial year, marking a sharp increase from the Ksh.387.2...

February 19, 2026
GxCqTzEXoAAG2UG GxCqTzEXoAAG2UG

News

Ministry of Education Disburses Ksh23 Billion To University, TVET Students

The Ministry of Education has disbursed a total of Ksh23.16 billion in financial support to 802,159 University and TVET students across the country. In...

August 29, 2025
HELB disbursement for university students’ tuition and upkeep. HELB disbursement for university students’ tuition and upkeep.

News

Gov’t Releases Sh9.46B HELB Funds to Support Over 300,000 University Students

A wave of relief is cutting across Kenyan universities as the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) announces the disbursement of a staggering Ksh 9.46...

August 19, 2025