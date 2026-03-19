HELB Opens Special Training Loans for Civil Servants

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has opened applications for the Civil Servants Training Revolving Fund, a new initiative aimed at supporting public servants to advance their education and enhance service delivery across government institutions.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, March 18, HELB confirmed that the fund targets employees in the public sector, including those serving under national and county governments, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), and the National Police Service.

“This fund is set aside… for civil servants in the National Government, County Governments, National Police Service and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to pursue Certificate, Diploma, Higher National Diploma, Masters, PhD and Professional courses,” HELB stated.

The programme, implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Service, is designed to strengthen skills and competencies within the civil service by making higher education more accessible and affordable.

Eligible applicants must be currently employed in the public service and possess an admission letter from a recognised local institution. In addition, they are required to submit a recommendation letter from their employer confirming the relevance of the course to their professional duties.

Applicants must also provide key documentation, including a copy of their national identity card, KRA PIN certificate, recent passport-sized photograph, and certified payslips for the latest three months. HELB specifies that applicants’ net pay must exceed one-third of their basic salary.

Further requirements include identification documents from two guarantors who must also be employed within the civil service, reinforcing accountability within the loan framework.

The fund offers favourable financial terms aimed at encouraging uptake. “No processing fees; loan amount is up to Ksh500,000 per year; repayment period is up to 72 months; and interest charged is 4% per year on reducing balance,” HELB explained.

Beneficiaries will also enjoy flexible repayment options, including a check-off system where loan repayments are deducted directly from salaries, with the option to repay earlier depending on individual financial capacity.

Interested candidates have been urged to submit their applications through the HELB online portal. Applicants are also advised to correctly indicate their level of study and clarify that they are not placed through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) when filling in their education background.

The launch of the revolving fund marks a significant step in strengthening human capital within Kenya’s public sector, positioning civil servants to better meet evolving service delivery demands.