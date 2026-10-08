HELB Releases New Student Loan Batches to Universities and Colleges

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has released tuition funds for five more batches of students, offering some relief to university and college learners who have been waiting weeks for their money.

In a statement on Thursday, October 8, HELB said batches 007139, 007145, 007147, 007146 and 007132 had been processed and the funds sent to the respective institutions.

“Good news students! Batches HELB-007139, 007145, 007147, 007146 and 007132 have been processed and disbursed to institutions,” the board said.

HELB advised students in the affected batches to check their individual portals and confirm their status. They can also contact their universities or colleges to find out whether the money has reached their fee accounts. The board did not say how much money was released or how many students it covers.

The funds released are for tuition and go straight to institutions, not to students. That is separate from upkeep, which is meant for living costs such as food, accommodation and transport. Students still waiting for upkeep will have to wait for separate disbursements.

Those whose batch numbers were not listed are advised to keep checking their portals and official HELB communication instead of assuming their applications have failed.

The update comes after many students voiced frustration over delays, with some saying their applications had been stuck at the allocation stage for months. HELB has told affected applicants the process is ongoing.

“We are in the process of disbursing the funds and shall communicate once the process is done,” the board told one concerned student.

The delays have hit as universities admit first-year students for the 2026/27 academic year. The Ministry of Education directed institutions to go ahead with admissions while it pushed for the release of funds from the National Treasury. That has left some students with a university place but no clear date for when government funding will reach their fee accounts.

In September, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba extended the deadline for first-time university and TVET applicants to September 21 after concerns that some eligible students had missed the first window. The ministry said at the time that 789,422 applications had been received and that KSh22.12 billion had been disbursed for continuing university students and TVET trainees for the first semester and term.

The government has also increased the money set aside for HELB in the 2026/27 financial year, up from about Ksh41 billion the previous year. Even so, the number of students seeking support keeps growing, and what matters to students now is how fast that money moves from the Treasury to institutions and learners.