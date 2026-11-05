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High Court Blocks IEBC CEO Interviews Ahead of November 2027 Election

Vincent Olando

Published

The recruitment of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Secretary and Chief Executive Officer has been temporarily halted after the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Malindi issued orders stopping further steps in the process.

Justice J.N. Abuodha on Thursday, November 5, 2026, certified a petition filed by Malindi resident Thomas Kennedy Balala as urgent and granted conservatory orders suspending the recruitment pending an inter partes hearing scheduled for November 17.

The decision puts on hold interviews for nine candidates shortlisted for the position, which had been scheduled for November 12 and 13.

The petitioner challenged the transparency of the recruitment process, questioning how the commission identified qualified applicants for the final shortlist. He also raised concerns over the inclusion of foreign individuals in the published list, arguing that the position requires Kenyan citizenship.

The court’s intervention comes as IEBC faces growing scrutiny over the recruitment exercise, which attracted 304 applications.

The commission has maintained that all nine shortlisted candidates are Kenyan citizens, saying foreign applicants were eliminated during preliminary screening after their national identification documents, citizenship status and academic qualifications were verified.

“Upon verification of national ID, citizenship and academic credentials, the final shortlist contains ONLY Kenyan citizens. All foreign applicants were disqualified at the preliminary stage for not meeting the citizenship requirement,” IEBC said in an earlier statement.

The Malindi case is separate from another legal challenge filed by National Liberal Party leader Dr Augustus Kyalo Muli and his party at the Milimani High Court in Nairobi.

In Constitutional Petition No. HCCHRPET/E749/2026, Muli challenged IEBC’s decision to engage KPMG Advisory Services Limited to manage key stages of the recruitment, including advertising the vacancy, receiving applications, verifying qualifications and shortlisting candidates.

The petitioners argue that the commission cannot transfer its constitutional recruitment responsibilities wholesale to a private consultancy. They have also accused IEBC of failing to disclose the scoring matrix, evaluation criteria and contractual arrangements with KPMG.

However, Justice R.E. Aburili on November 4 declined to certify the Nairobi petition as extremely urgent or grant initial conservatory orders, directing that the matter be mentioned on November 11.

Muli welcomed the separate orders issued in Malindi, saying they reinforced concerns raised in the Nairobi case.

“We welcome the Malindi orders. They confirm prima facie urgency. However, since IEBC contests ELRC jurisdiction over Article 250(12) appointments, we will still urge the Constitutional Court in Nairobi on 11 November to grant sustainable protection,” he said.

The two cases now raise separate but related legal questions over the recruitment process, including the extent of IEBC’s authority to outsource recruitment functions and the constitutional safeguards governing appointments within independent commissions.

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