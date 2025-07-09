Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

High Court Blocks IG Kanja’s Roadblocks in Nairobi CBD – Defends Public Freedoms

By

Published

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

The High Court has barred Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja from ordering the erection of roadblocks within Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) during protests.

The ruling, delivered by Justice Lawrence Mugambi, states that the National Police Service’s actions on Monday, July 7, “infringed on key constitutional rights, including freedom of movement, assembly, and protest as enshrined in Articles 37 and 39 of the Constitution of Kenya.”

The petition, brought forth by the Katiba Institute, argued that the police’s extensive roadblocks across major routes leading to the CBD, which caused a complete shutdown, amounted to an “unlawful suspension of fundamental human rights” under Article 23 of the Constitution.

High Court bars IG Kanja from setting up roadblocks in Nairobi CBD.

High Court bars IG Kanja from setting up roadblocks in Nairobi CBD.

Justice Mugambi’s conservatory order explicitly restrains the Inspector General and subordinate officers from “suspending Articles 37 and 39 of the Constitution by cancelling, disrupting, or interfering in any way with the right to assemble, protest, or picket while peaceful and unarmed.”

The court also mandated the “immediate removal of barbed wire, barricades, and police blocks” that were illegally restricting access to the CBD, allowing for only a “reasonable and limited perimeter around protected areas.”

The ruling comes amidst growing public discontent and a wave of anti-government protests in Kenya, where demonstrators have been demanding political reforms, accountability, and economic relief.

The judiciary has also consistently pushed back against attempts to restrict protests, with previous rulings invalidating similar bans and emphasizing that police cannot limit rights without due process.

This decision reinforces the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and movement, safeguarding democratic space in Kenya.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021