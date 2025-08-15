High Court Blocks Kenya Pipeline Privatization in COFEK Petition

The High Court has issued a conservatory order effectively halting the proposed sale of the Kenya Pipeline Company Limited (KPC). This injunction, a direct result of a petition filed by the Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK), throws a wrench into the government’s plans to offload the strategic national asset, sparking debate and raising questions about transparency and public interest.

The order, issued on August 14, 2025, specifically restrains the government from proceeding with any privatization efforts concerning KPC until a full determination of the case. This means no dealings, negotiations, or transactions related to the company’s sale can occur in the interim. The Cabinet Secretary for Treasury, cited as the primary respondent, along with other involved parties, has been directed to file their responses by August 22, 2025, with a substantive hearing scheduled for September 5, 2025.

“This is a monumental win for Kenyan consumers and a testament to the power of public advocacy,” stated Stephen Mutoro, Secretary-General of COFEK, in an exclusive interview. “We believe that the privatization of KPC, a critical national infrastructure, without adequate public participation and clear justification, would be detrimental to the economic interests of ordinary Kenyans. Our petition highlights concerns about potential price hikes, job losses, and a loss of strategic control over a vital energy lifeline.”

Mutoro emphasized that COFEK’s primary objective is to ensure that any government decision regarding such a crucial entity is made with utmost transparency and in the best interest of the citizenry. “We are not against privatization per se, but it must be done judiciously and with accountability,” he added.

The government has yet to issue an official statement regarding the court’s decision. However, sources within the Ministry of Energy, who requested anonymity due to the ongoing legal proceedings, indicated that the government is reviewing the order and preparing its legal arguments.

“The privatization of KPC is part of a broader strategy to streamline state-owned enterprises and improve efficiency,” one source commented. “We are confident that our actions are within the legal framework and ultimately for the benefit of the country.”