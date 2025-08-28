Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

High Court Blocks President Ruto From Building Church in State House

By

Published

Gy8UlwaXAAA5Wph

The high court has issued a conservatory order temporarily stopping President William Ruto from setting up a church within the premises of State House in Nairobi.

Justice Chacha Mwita issued the order on Thursday, August 28, pending the hearing and determination of a petition filed on the matter.

The high court judge noted that the matter raises fundamental constitutional and legal questions touching on the State and religion that require urgent investigation.

“A conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining the Government of Kenya, its officers, agents, servants, employees or any person acting on its behalf whether directly or indirectly from constructing a permanent church or any other building associated with any religious faith within the premises of State House, Nairobi or any other State House or State Lodge pending the hearing and determination of this application and petition,” Justice Mwita directed.

The court also directed the petitioners, who include the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and Katiba Institute, to immediately serve the respondents with the petition.

The matter will be mentioned on 18th November 2025 for highlighting submissions.

“Take notice that any disobedience or non-observance of the order of the Court served herewith will result in penal consequences to you and any other person disobeying or failing to observe the same,” Justice Chacha ruled.

This comes barely a month after two rights advocates, Levi Munyeri and Dunstan Riziki, filed separate petitions challenging the legality of the same project.

Both of the advocates similarly applied for conservatory orders to halt construction pending the outcome of their cases.

Also Read: Saboti MP Caleb Amisi Funds ‘Anointed’ Handkerchiefs to Expose Graft in State House and Parliament

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021