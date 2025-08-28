High Court Blocks President Ruto From Building Church in State House

The high court has issued a conservatory order temporarily stopping President William Ruto from setting up a church within the premises of State House in Nairobi.

Justice Chacha Mwita issued the order on Thursday, August 28, pending the hearing and determination of a petition filed on the matter.

The high court judge noted that the matter raises fundamental constitutional and legal questions touching on the State and religion that require urgent investigation.

“A conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining the Government of Kenya, its officers, agents, servants, employees or any person acting on its behalf whether directly or indirectly from constructing a permanent church or any other building associated with any religious faith within the premises of State House, Nairobi or any other State House or State Lodge pending the hearing and determination of this application and petition,” Justice Mwita directed.

The court also directed the petitioners, who include the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and Katiba Institute, to immediately serve the respondents with the petition.

The matter will be mentioned on 18th November 2025 for highlighting submissions.

“Take notice that any disobedience or non-observance of the order of the Court served herewith will result in penal consequences to you and any other person disobeying or failing to observe the same,” Justice Chacha ruled.

This comes barely a month after two rights advocates, Levi Munyeri and Dunstan Riziki, filed separate petitions challenging the legality of the same project.

Both of the advocates similarly applied for conservatory orders to halt construction pending the outcome of their cases.

