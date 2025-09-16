Connect with us

High Court Declines IT Expert Ndiangui Kinyagia’s Plea to Block Arrest

IT Expert Ndiangui Kinyagia
The High Court on Tuesday rejected IT expert Ndiangui Kinyagia’s plea to prevent his arrest, yet issued a stern warning to security agencies against any form of harassment or intimidation. The ruling comes after Kinyagia, who vanished from his Kinoo, Kiambu County home for 13 days, resurfaced to testify that he was in hiding, not abducted, citing profound trauma and fear of enforced disappearance.

Kinyagia’s disappearance had sparked widespread concern, with many fearing for his safety. His subsequent appearance in court to seek protective orders showed the deep-seated anxieties surrounding personal security and the actions of law enforcement in Kenya. Testifying before Justice Chacha Mwita, Kinyagia detailed his harrowing experience, stating, “I was in hiding and not abducted after disappearing from my home… for 13 days.”The confession shifted the narrative from a potential abduction to a voluntary, albeit fear-driven, disappearance.

The High Court’s decision reflects a delicate balance between upholding the rule of law and safeguarding individual liberties. While declining to issue a blanket ban on Kinyagia’s arrest, Justice Mwita’s caution to security agencies is a significant directive. “The court’s decision to decline the arrest ban while simultaneously warning against harassment is a critical reminder that even in the pursuit of justice, due process and respect for human rights must prevail,” stated legal analyst Dr. Amina Hassan, from the University of Nairobi School of Law.

The ruling emphasizes that while law enforcement has a mandate to investigate, their methods must adhere to legal and ethical standards, preventing any actions that could be perceived as intimidation or undue pressure.

Kinyagia had sought the protection order specifically due to “trauma and fear of enforced disappearance,” highlighting the psychological impact of his ordeal and the broader societal concerns about state power.

