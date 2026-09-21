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High Court Denies Bail to 8 Suspects in Utumishi Girls Domitory Fire Case

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The High Court has denied bail to eight minors who are linked to the Utumishi Girls dormitory fire tragedy that claimed 16 lives. 

Justice Diana Kavedza ruled that the suspects would be exposed to potential harm if they are freed by the court on bail terms.

“The Kibera High Court today upheld the prosecution’s objection to the release of the eight minors on bond, finding that the DPP had established compelling reasons to warrant their continued detention pending the hearing and determination of the case.

“Justice Diana Kavedza ruled that the minors are facing 16 counts of murder arising from the tragic fire at the school and that their release would expose them to potential harm,” the ODPP said in a statement.

The eight minors are facing 16 counts of murder arising from a fire at the school on the night of May 27 and 28, 2026, which claimed the lives of 16 students.

The prosecution alleges that the eight minors acted jointly in causing the deaths of the students.

In opposing their release on bond, the DPP argued that their continued detention was necessary to preserve the integrity of the trial and ensure the proper administration of justice.

The court directed that the eight minors be remanded at Kamae Borstal Institution pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The High Court judge further ordered that each minor be held in an individual cubicle equipped with a bed.

“After considering the prosecution’s submissions and the circumstances of the case, Justice Kavedza directed that the eight minors be remanded at Kamae Borstal Institution pending the hearing and determination of the matter,” the ODPP added.

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