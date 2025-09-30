High Court Denies Bail to Ex-Nairobi OCS, 6 Others in Albert Ojwang Murder Case

The High Court in Kibera has denied bail to former Central Police Station OCS Samson Kiprotich Talaam, Police Constable James Mukhwana, and four co-accused in the brutal murder of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang. The decision, delivered by Justice Diana Kavedza on September 30, 2025, ensures the six remain in custody as the high-profile trial proceeds, citing compelling reasons including witness interference and public interest concerns.

Ojwang, 31, tragically died on June 8, 2025, while in custody at the Central Police Station. Police initially claimed his death was due to self-inflicted injuries after he allegedly defamed the Deputy Inspector General of Police. However, a subsequent post-mortem revealed he died from physical assault, sparking nationwide outrage and protests.

Justice Kavedza’s ruling highlighted the serious risk of interference with both civilian and police witnesses, particularly given the accused’s former positions of authority. “Despite their interdiction, they still wield authority and influence through their training, service connections, and standing in the community,” the judge observed, addressing concerns raised by Ojwang’s family and supported by the prosecution. The court also referenced Section 10 of the Victims Protection Act No. 17 of 2024, emphasizing the legal obligation to protect victims throughout the trial process.

The prosecution, led by State Counsel Victor Owiti, strongly opposed bail, arguing that releasing the accused could undermine public safety and potentially interfere with investigations, including alleged tampering with CCTV evidence retrieved from the Central Police Station. While the court found no evidence of prior tampering, it deemed the risk of future interference credible. Owiti also highlighted that the offense attracts the death penalty, indicating the gravity of the charges.

The accused – Talaam, Mukhwana, Peter Kimani, John Ngige Gitau, Gin Abwao, and Brian Mwaniki Njue – all pleaded not guilty to the murder charges in June 2025. The defense, including lawyers like Danstan Omari representing OCS Talaam, had applied for bail, urging the court to consider reasonable terms. However, Justice Kavedza maintained that the balance of public interest and national security outweighed the accused persons’ right to personal liberty at this stage. The judge also noted the “scale of public unrest following the deceased’s death constitutes a compelling reason to deny bail,” citing nationwide protests and property destruction.

The court has also placed two witnesses under protection, including voice distortion measures, to safeguard their identities and safety. The accused will remain at Nairobi Remand Prison, with the option to seek bail again once key witnesses have testified.

The case is scheduled for mention on November 17, 2025, for pretrial directions.