High Court Judge David Majanja Dies

High Court Judge Justice David Majanja is dead.

Majanja passed on at a Nairobi hospital on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, where he had gone for surgery.

President William Ruto mourned Majanja as a brilliant lawyer whose integrity and ability inspired the judicial fraternity.

“The Hon. Majanja was a brilliant lawyer who joined the Bench after an exemplary spell at the Bar. His integrity and ability inspired the confidence of his colleagues, while his powerful intellect made him a trusted juridical voice.

“It has been evident for long that although fairly experienced, Hon. Majanja was at the beginning of a long and illustrious career, and this fact makes his passing all the more tragic,” said Ruto.

Chief Justice Martha Koome said Majanja will be remembered as a towering figure in the development of post-2010 jurisprudence.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Judiciary and JSC fraternity during this time of deep sorrow and sadness. Justice Majanja will be remembered as a towering figure in the development of our transformative post-2010 jurisprudence and a crucial pillar in the institution-building of the JSC and the Judiciary,” CJ Koome stated.

Justice Majanja was first appointed as Judge of the High Court in 2011 and was until his death stationed at the Milimani Civil Division court.

He also served at the Homa Bay, Migori, Kisumu, and Kisii High Courts. Majanja also served in the Commercial and Tax Divisions.

On May 25, the late Justice Majanja was re-elected to represent the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

He was first elected to the JSC on May 14, 2019, for a five-year term.

Justice Majanja had a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Nairobi and a Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya Kenya School of Law.

The High Court Judge also had a Master of Laws (LLM) degree in International Trade and Investment Law in Africa, from the University of Pretoria.

