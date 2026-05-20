High Court Nullifies Appointment of Aisha Jumwa as Kenya Roads Board Chairperson

The High Court has nullified the appointment of former Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa as Chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board.

In a ruling on Wednesday, May 20, Justice Bahati Mwamuye ruled that Jumwa’s appointment to the board was unconstitutional and unlawful.

Justice Mwamuye said the process used in Jumwa’s appointment failed to comply with the mandatory legal requirements.

“A declaration is hereby issued that the appointment of Honourable Aisha Jumwa Katana as Chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board is unconstitutional, unlawful, null and void ab initio,” Justice Mwamuye ruled.

The High Court judge directed that any future appointment to the position must strictly comply with both the Kenya Roads Board Act and constitutional principles governing public service appointments.

However, Justice Mwamuye said the court would not interfere with other actions taken by the officeholder without clear evidence of illegality in each instance.

“It would not be reasonable or proportionate to quash all actions and decisions undertaken by the first respondent without knowing the status, nature, and scope of those actions,” he observed.

President William Ruto had appointed Jumwa as the non-executive chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board in January 2025.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (1) (a) of the Kenya Roads Board Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Aisha Jumwa Katana to be the non-executive Chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the January 17, 2025,” the notice read.

The appointment sparked mixed reactions, with the Institution of Engineers of Kenya challenging the decision by the Head of State.