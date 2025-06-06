High Court Orders Ksh 10.52 B Road Fund Payout

Connect with us

Counties to Finally Land Ksh 10.52 Billion for Road Repairs After Court Win
KDRTV News – Nairobi: County governments are set to share out Ksh 10.52 billion from the Roads Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF) following a landmark High Court ruling. The court declared unconstitutional the National Assembly’s exclusion of county governments from conditional grants under the RMLF, paving the way for equitable devolution of road maintenance resources.

In its judgment, the High Court of Kenya held that designating RMLF conditional grants solely for the national government violated counties’ constitutional right to equitable funding. The ruling demands immediate disbursement of Ksh 10.52 billion, a move applauded as a victory for devolved units. The court directed the Treasury to release the funds within 30 days to support road upkeep at the county level.

Under the RMLF guidelines, counties must channel funds toward routine road maintenance, emergency repairs and rehabilitation of deteriorating rural networks. This injection is expected to unlock smoother transport corridors, reduce vehicle operating costs and support local economies. County executives have welcomed the ruling, emphasizing that well-maintained roads will enhance market access for farmers and spur socio-economic growth.

With funds savaged for release next quarter, county engineers are preparing detailed work plans and procurement schedules. Observers note that transparent oversight and citizen participation will be critical to ensure value for money and curb mismanagement.

Kenya is now deepening devolution and this judgment brings out the judiciary’s role in enforcing fiscal justice and empowering grassroots governance.

Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/governors-call-for-emergency-council-meeting-over-budget-cuts/

