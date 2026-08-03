High Court Orders Release of Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia on Ksh100,000 Cash Bail

The High Court in Kiambu has ordered the immediate release of Mukurweini Member of Parliament John Kaguchia from police custody after granting him Ksh100,000 cash bail.

In orders issued on Monday, August 3, Lady Justice Njoki Mwangi directed that the legislator be released forthwith upon depositing the cash bail.

“I also grant the prayer sought in paragraph 4 of the application. The applicant shall be released forthwith from police custody upon deposit of police cash bail in the sum of Kshs.100,000,” Justice Mwangi ordered.

The court further directed Kaguchia to immediately serve the application on the respondents, who were ordered to file and serve their responses within 14 days.

Justice Mwangi also granted Kaguchia leave to file and serve a further affidavit within 14 days of service, if necessary.

“The applicant will forthwith effect service of the application to the respondents. The respondents will within 14 days of service file and serve their responses,” she stated.

This comes after Kaguchia was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after camping at the Royal Media Services offices the entire night.

The Gachagua-allied MP was arrested after he warned Mt Kenya residents against voting for President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at a rally over the weekend in Kieni, Nyeri County, Kaguchia said those who will vote for Ruto would be tracked to their homes and smoked out of their houses.

“If we get even one vote for Kasongo or his supporters in Kieni, we will follow you and get you out from under your bed because we must keep a record of those supporting that man,” he said.