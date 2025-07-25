Connect with us

Entertainment

High Court Orders Samidoh to Surrender Passport Over Police Desertion Allegations

By

Published

High Court Orders Mugithi Star Samidoh To Submit His Passport

Popular Mugithi artist and police officer Samuel Muchoki, widely known as Samidoh, has been granted a short-term pardon in his ongoing court case. The High Court, in a ruling delivered on Friday, July 25, 2025, ordered Samidoh to surrender his passport but blocked his immediate arrest, granting him an anticipatory bail of Ksh200,000. A decision that comes amidst serious allegations by the National Police Service (NPS) that the musician deserted his duty post.

Samidoh, who is attached to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in Gilgil, was accused of failing to report to his new station since May 27, 2025, following the lapse of his official leave. A police report declared him a deserter with effect from June 6, 2025, after he was absent without leave for over 10 days. Under Kenyan law, desertion is a grave offense for a police officer, potentially leading to dismissal or imprisonment.

The musician, currently on a musical tour in the United States, asserted in court that his travel was authorized by the NPS. He produced a travel clearance letter dated April 25, 2025, permitting his travel from May 20 to June 9, 2025. Samidoh claimed he learned of an arrest warrant while abroad, prompting his return to Kenya on June 17, 2025, to formally tender his retirement request from the NPS under the “10–22 Rule”. He then returned to the US, with plans to be back in Kenya on July 25, 2025.

Justice Diana Kavedza, sitting at the High Court in Kibera, acknowledged a “demonstrable and imminent threat” to Samidoh’s liberty, noting the inconsistency in the NPS’s actions given they had approved his travel. While investigations can proceed, the court ruled that police cannot arrest or detain him, but he will be informed where to appear to take a plea if charges are brought.

The controversy intensified after a viral performance where Samidoh was seen engaging with a crowd chanting anti-government slogans, including “Wantam,” a call for President William Ruto to serve only one term.

At the moment, Samidoh is in the United States for a music tour. He recently performed at the Ngemi Cia Ruraya cultural festival in Seattle, an event which was also attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Samidoh’s legal team argued that the warrant was unjustified and malicious, potentially stemming from improper motives related to his political views, disguised as desertion allegations.

