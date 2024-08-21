High Court Suspends Impeachment of Governor Kawira Mwangaza

The High Court has suspended the Senate’s decision to Impeach Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

This is after Governor Mwangaza through her lawyer Eliud Mutuma, went to court on Wednesday to challenge the Senate’s decision and obtained an order blocking her removal from office.

In the ruling, the court noted that the application raised “constitutional, legal and factual issues” that warranted immediate intervention.

“I am satisfied that the application raises constitutional, legal, and factual issues that meet the threshold that warrants immediate intervention by this court by way of the issuance of ex parte interim conservatory orders.

“Pending the inter partes hearing and determination of the Application dated 21/08/2024, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued staying the furtherance or the implementation of the Resolution of the Senate removing the Governor of Meru County, Hon. Kawira Mwangaza, from Office by way of impeachment,” Justice Mwamuye directed.

The court also ordered Mwangaza to immediately serve the application and petition on the respondent and to file an affidavit of service to confirm this action.

The case will be mentioned on 17 September 2024 to confirm compliance and to set a date for highlighting the written submissions.

The Senate on Tuesday night upheld the impeachmention of Governor Mwangaza on grounds of gross violation of the constitution, misconduct, and abuse of office.

In the first count of gross violation of the constitution and other laws 26 senators voted to uphold the charge, 14 senators abstained while four voted in her favour.

In the second charge of gross misconduct against Governor Kawira, 26 senators voted yes, 2 voted no, and 14 abstained.

On the charge of abuse of office, 27 senators voted against Mwangaza, 1 voted No while 14 abstained.

Also Read: Kawira Mwangaza Impeached As Meru Governor