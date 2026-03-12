High Court Suspends NTSA’s Automated Instant Fine System

The High Court has temporarily halted the implementation of Kenya’s newly introduced automated instant traffic fines system, dealing a major setback to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) just days after its rollout.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, March 12, Justice Bahati Mwamuye issued conservatory orders suspending the enforcement of the system pending the hearing and determination of a constitutional petition challenging the directive.

The system, which had been launched on March 9, relies on smart cameras installed along major highways to detect traffic violations and automatically issue fines to motorists via SMS without the involvement of a traffic officer.

However, following the court’s decision, NTSA has announced plans to seek a temporary injunction that would allow the authority to continue enforcing the fines until the case is fully heard.

Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday, NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa said the authority remains committed to improving road safety through technology-driven enforcement.

“If granted, the order would allow the authority to proceed with enforcing the fines until the court fully hears and determines the case,” Kondiwa stated.

The automated system had been designed to detect offences such as speeding, lane indiscipline, driving on pavements, illegal passenger boarding, mobile phone use while driving, and failure to wear seatbelts.

Once a violation is captured, the system uses Artificial Intelligence and Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology to verify the vehicle details through NTSA’s database. Motorists are then sent an instant SMS notification detailing the offence, its location, time, and the fine payable.

Fines under the system range between KSh500 and KSh10,000, depending on the severity of the offence. Motorists are required to settle the penalty within seven days through bank channels or mobile payment platforms, failing which the fine begins accruing interest.

In his orders, Justice Mwamuye barred NTSA and all associated agencies from “issuing, generating, demanding, or enforcing instant or automated traffic penalties produced through algorithmic or other automated decision-making systems” until the matter is heard.

The petition was filed by lawyer Shadrack Wambui, who argues that the system violates motorists’ constitutional rights by imposing penalties without giving drivers an opportunity to defend themselves before being fined.

The court has set a strict timeline for the case, directing that respondents file their responses by March 20, while the matter will be mentioned again on April 9, 2026, to confirm compliance and schedule an expedited hearing.

Meanwhile, NTSA has also announced plans to intensify a crackdown on fraudulent insurance providers, warning that widespread fraud in the sector is driving up insurance premiums for motorists while offering little protection.

Kondiwa noted that tackling insurance fraud will form part of broader reforms aimed at strengthening accountability within the country’s transport and road safety sector.