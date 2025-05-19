High Court Suspends President Ruto’s IEBC Nominee Vetting

KDRTV NEWS – High Court : The High Court has brought President William Ruto’s IEBC reconstitution process to a screeching halt. On Monday, May 19, the court issued conservatory orders temporarily suspending the vetting and approval of Ruto’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) nominees by the National Assembly.

The ruling, which stems from a petition filed by two individuals on May 14, puts the brakes on a high-stakes political process just as Parliament was gearing up for critical vetting sessions. The court’s directive will remain in effect until at least May 29, pending further hearings.

This unexpected development throws yet another wrench into the government’s efforts to rebuild the IEBC ahead of the pivotal 2027 general election. The commission has operated in limbo since the departure of the previous team amid political fallout and public distrust.

Legal analysts warn that continued delays could undermine public confidence in electoral readiness, while opposition voices are already calling the court’s ruling a win for transparency and accountability.

For President Ruto’s administration, the suspension represents a significant political setback, signaling mounting legal and civic pressure on the nomination process.

All eyes are now on the courts to determine whether the president’s picks for Kenya’s top electoral body will survive the constitutional test.